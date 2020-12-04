A Top-25 showdown is set to take center stage on Saturday in the Big Ten when No. 12 Indiana travels to face No. 16 Wisconsin. The Badgers have dominated this series over the years, winning each of the last 10 meetings against the Hoosiers. However, Indiana enters Saturday's showdown having won five of its last six games.

Kick-off from Camp Randall Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Wisconsin is listed as a 14-point favorite at William Hill Sportsbook, up four points from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45 in the latest Indiana vs. Wisconsin odds.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -14

Indiana vs. Wisconsin over-under: 45 points

Indiana vs. Wisconsin money line: Wisconsin -650, Indiana +450

IU: The Hoosiers are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games

WIS: The Badgers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against a Big Ten opponent

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers are coming off a disappoint 17-7 defeat against Northwestern in their last outing. Wisconsin's offense struggled mightily in the loss, with quarterback Graham Mertz throwing three interceptions. However, the Badgers will be confident they can bounce back with a big performance against the Hoosiers on Saturday.

Wisconsin features the nation's top ranked defense, giving up just 233.3 yards per game this season. The Badgers are also giving up only 11.7 points per game in 2020, the third-best mark in the country. In addition, Wisconsin has won each of its last seven games at home, and the Badgers are 5-0 in their last five meetings against the Hoosiers on their home turf.

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers will certainly miss QB Michael Penix Jr., who is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Saturday's win against Maryland. Jack Tuttle, a transfer from Utah, is set to start on Saturday at Wisconsin. Tuttle completed all five of his pass attempts for 31 yards last Saturday, and he'll rely on an Indiana rushing attack that averages over 100 yards per game this season.

Running back Stevie Scott III will look to take the pressure off Tuttle against Wisconsin's stingy defense. Scott has led the way for Indiana's ground game this season, rushing for 405 yards and eight touchdowns on 119 carries. He scored three touchdowns in Indiana's victory over Maryland last week, and he's carried the ball 20 or more times in five of his six outings.

