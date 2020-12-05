When a ranked Wisconsin team takes on a ranked Indiana team, that showdown tends to take center stage on the basketball court. But this year, it will be on a football field where we'll get to see the No. 16 Badgers squaring off with the No. 12 Hoosiers. It's only the second time it's ever happened. Back in 1994, Indiana was at No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll when it took on No. 16 Wisconsin, and that game didn't go well for the Hoosiers, as Wisconsin won 62-13.

And that's how a lot of the history between these two teams has been. They don't play as often as they used to, as this will be the first meeting since 2017 and only the second since 2013. Wisconsin has dominated the series, leading 41-18-2, and it enters this game with a 10-game winning streak against the Hoosiers. Indiana's last win came in the 2002 season when it beat the Badgers 32-29 in Bloomington.

Of course, both Michigan and Penn State had long winning streaks against Indiana as well, and the Hoosiers beat them. Could Wisconsin become the latest monkey Indiana manages to get off its back?

Storylines

Wisconsin: It's hard to know what we're dealing with when it comes to the Badgers. When they play this game on Saturday, it'll only be the third game they've played in the last 35 days. The Badgers team we have seen has ranged from looking unbeatable to entirely ineffective. In their opener against Illinois, the Badgers looked like a team capable of beating anybody in the country. The last time out against Northwestern, it seemed like they had trouble merely putting one foot in front of the other on offense. Now Wisconsin will be facing a pesky Indiana team that tested Ohio State a couple of weeks ago and looked terrific again last week in a win over Maryland.

Indiana: Maybe the Hoosiers flew too close to the sun? What was looking to be a storybook season for Indiana received some awful news this week when it was announced that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Now the Hoosiers will turn the offense over to Jack Tuttle, who transferred to Indiana from Utah. Tuttle looked good after replacing Penix last week, but will the Hoosiers offense be as dangerous with him at QB as it was with Penix? That's the biggest question mark surrounding this team when it comes to figuring out how the rest of the season will go.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Indiana at Wisconsin prediction, picks

Latest Odds: Badgers -13 Bet Now

I'm relying on Indiana's defense in this spot. It's not an elite unit, but it's proven to be challenging to deal with. Just ask Ohio State's offensive line about the problems it can present. I have a hard time envisioning a Hoosiers win here without Michael Penix, but Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz has looked a lot more mortal in recent games. I think this will be a lower-scoring, somewhat dull affair, so if I can get two touchdowns, I'll take them. Pick: Indiana (+14)



Dennis Dodd Chip Patterson Tom Fornelli Barrett Sallee Ben Kercheval Jerry Palm David Cobb ATS Wisconsin Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Wisconsin Indiana S/U Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin

