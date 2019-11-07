Wisconsin vs. Iowa: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 16 Wisconsin (home) vs. No. 18 Iowa (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 6-2; Iowa 6-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Wisconsin Badgers are heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Iowa Hawkeyes at 4 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Wisconsin 11.38, Iowa 10.13), so any points scored will be well earned.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Badgers two weeks ago, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-7 punch to the gut against the Ohio State Buckeyes. One thing working slightly against Wisconsin was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 52 yards on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, Iowa got themselves on the board against the Northwestern Wildcats, but Northwestern never followed suit. Iowa escaped their match against Northwestern unscathed, winning 20 to nothing. No one had a big game offensively for Iowa, but they got scores from WR Tyrone Tracy Jr. and RB Mekhi Sargent. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Tracy Jr.'s 50-yard TD reception in the first quarter. Tracy Jr. ended up with 88 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Iowa's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Aidan Smith and got past Northwestern's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 17 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DT Daviyon Nixon and DE Joe Evans, who each racked up two sacks.

Iowa's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Wisconsin's defeat dropped them down to 6-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Wisconsin enters the matchup with only 223.5 yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. As for Iowa, they rank second in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes.

Over/Under: 38

Series History

Wisconsin have won three out of their last four games against Iowa.