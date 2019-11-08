Wisconsin vs. Iowa odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 14-5

The Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes renew their gritty football rivalry on Saturday in a crucial Big Ten showdown. Kickoff from Camp Randall Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET. This sets up as essentially an elimination game in the Big Ten West Division race. Both teams enter two full games behind Minnesota (8-0, 5-0), but they still have the Golden Gophers on their schedules. Moreover, Minnesota hosts fellow unbeaten Penn State (8-0, 5-0) on Saturday. The Badgers (6-2, 3-2) had been steamrolling the competition until they were upset 24-23 at Illinois, followed by a 38-7 loss at Ohio State. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) has won two straight following single-digit defeats against Penn State and Michigan. The Badgers are nine-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 38 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Iowa odds. Before making your Iowa vs. Wisconsin picks, see what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game inside-out from both a playing and coaching perspective.

Hunt is enjoying another strong year for SportsLine members and enters this week with an eye-popping 73-41 record on his college football picks for the 2019 season, returning a profit of $2,875 to his followers. Moreover, he has had a keen sense for the trajectory of these Big Ten programs, posting a sparkling record of 14-5 on against the spread picks involving the Hawkeyes or Badgers over the past two seasons.

Two weeks ago, Hunt told SportsLine members that Wisconsin (+14) wouldn't have the firepower to compete with the Buckeyes for four quarters. He was proven correct when they broke open a tight game in the second half, giving his followers another comfortable winner. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Hunt knows the Badgers will be motivated to get back on track amid the comforts of Camp Randall Stadium, where they are 5-0 this season. This run includes blowout wins over conference foes Michigan and Michigan State. Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor ranks No. 9 nationally with 1,009 rushing yards. He had 113 yards in Wisconsin's 28-17 road victory against Iowa last year.

The Badgers allowed a season-high 38 points against Ohio State, but their defense still boasts four shutouts this season. They blanked their last two home opponents, Kent State and Michigan State, and rank No. 5 nationally in scoring defense at 11.4 points per game.

Still, a motivated Wisconsin team is no sure thing to cover the Wisconsin vs. Iowa spread against a Buckeyes club that plays a similar efficient, physical style and has its own sights set on remaining in the Big Ten race.

Behind senior quarterback Nate Stanley, the Hawkeyes feature a balanced offense that averages 392.6 yards per contest. He has completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 1,950 yards and 10 touchdowns against five interceptions. The Hawkeyes also make their presence felt on the defensive side. They have two shutouts to their credit and have limited two other opponents to three points. They are coming off a 20-0 road win against Northwestern in which they allowed just 202 total yards.

