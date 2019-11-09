Wisconsin vs. Iowa odds, line: 2019 college football picks, top predictions from expert who's 14-5

The Wisconsin Badgers look to keep up their recent dominance of the Iowa Hawkeyes when the Big Ten foes clash in a critical contest Saturday. Kickoff from Camp Randall Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET. The clubs share identical marks of 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play. They enter Saturday two games behind West Division leader Minnesota (8-0, 5-0). But the Hawkeyes and Badgers will both face the Golden Gophers down the stretch in conference play. Wisconsin has won seven of the past eight meetings with Iowa, but the Hawkeyes' lone win in that span came at Camp Randall Stadium in 2015. Wisconsin won 28-17 last year at Iowa. The Badgers are 8.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 37.5 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Iowa odds. Before locking in any Wisconsin vs. Iowa picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt, given the success he's had picking these teams.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game inside-out from both a playing and coaching perspective.

Hunt is enjoying another strong year for SportsLine members and enters this week with an eye-popping 73-41 record on his college football picks for the 2019 season, returning a profit of $2,875 to his followers. Moreover, he has had a keen sense for the trajectory of these Big Ten programs, posting a sparkling record of 14-5 on against the spread picks involving the Hawkeyes or Badgers over the past two seasons.

Two weeks ago, Hunt told SportsLine members that Wisconsin (+14) wouldn't have the firepower to compete with the Buckeyes for four quarters. He was proven correct when they broke open a tight game in the second half.

Although the Badgers are known for their powerful run game, their offense has seen a major upgrade this season in the passing attack. Junior Jack Coan won a four-way competition for the job after last year's starter, Alex Hornibrook, transferred to Florida State. Coan saw action in just 11 games before this season but has shown the leadership and production of a savvy veteran.

Coan has thrown for 1,491 yards and 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions. He leads the Big Ten and is third nationally in completion percentage at 74.5, converting on 137-of-184 attempts. He ranks fourth in the conference in passing efficiency at 158.3.

Still, a motivated Wisconsin team is no sure thing to cover the Wisconsin vs. Iowa spread against a Hawkeyes club that plays a similar efficient, physical style and has its own sights set on remaining in the Big Ten race.

Behind senior quarterback Nate Stanley, the Hawkeyes feature a balanced offense that averages 392.6 yards per contest. He has completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 1,950 yards and 10 touchdowns against five interceptions. The Hawkeyes also make their presence felt on the defensive side. They have two shutouts to their credit and have limited two other opponents to three points. They are coming off a 20-0 road win against Northwestern in which they allowed just 202 total yards.

