Who's Playing

Maryland @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Maryland 6-2; Wisconsin 4-4

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Maryland Terrapins have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Wisconsin and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Purdue Boilermakers typically have all the answers at home, but two weeks ago the Badgers proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin was able to grind out a solid victory over Purdue, winning 35-24. It was another big night for Wisconsin's RB Braelon Allen, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins picked up a 31-24 win over the Northwestern Wildcats two weeks ago. Maryland's RB Roman Hemby was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 179 yards on 24 carries. Hemby put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter. Hemby's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Badgers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Wisconsin up to 4-4 and Maryland to 6-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Wisconsin enters the matchup having picked the ball off 14 times, good for second in the nation. But Maryland comes into the game boasting the 38th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at five. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Badgers are a 5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Wisconsin have won both of the games they've played against Maryland in the last eight years.