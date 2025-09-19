The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) host the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) in each team's Big Ten opener in the Week 4 college football schedule on Saturday. Wisconsin is coming off a 38-14 loss to Alabama on Saturday, and Maryland defeated Towson, 44-17, in Week 3. The Badgers lead the all-time series, 4-0, with all four meetings coming since 2014, including a 23-10 final in 2022.

Kickoff from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, is set for noon ET on Saturday on NBC. Wisconsin is a 10-point favorite in the latest Wisconsin vs. Maryland odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Wisconsin picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Click here to bet Wisconsin vs. Maryland at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 32-20 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Where to watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin on Saturday

When: Saturday, Sept. 20

Time: Noon ET

TV: NBC

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Wisconsin vs. Maryland betting preview

Odds: Wisconsin -10, over/under of 44.5

Wisconsin is coming off a three-score loss to Alabama, but many teams have suffered that result over the last 20 years, which doesn't mean the Badgers are doomed for a long season. Alabama defeated Wisconsin, 38-14, to drop the Badgers to 2-1 on the season. Wisconsin is 1-2 against the spread this season, although finishing within six points of the spread in all three games, as the team has performed close to the oddsmakers' expectations throughout the start of the fall. Sophomore quarterback Danny O'Neil has completed 73% (46 of 63) of his passes for 520 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He threw two of those interceptions against Alabama as he was held to just 117 passing yards. Wisconsin went 2-5 ATS at home last season.

Meanwhile, Maryland is off to a 3-0 start, but is 1-2 ATS this year. Similar to Wisconsin, the Terrapins performed close to expectations in their two ATS losses, failing to cover by fewer than six points in each contest. Maryland is coming off a 44-17 win over Towson behind Malik Washington's 261 passing yards. Washington, the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2025 per 247Sports, has thrown for 773 yards and six touchdowns with one interception this season, proving why he was a top quarterback in the current freshman class.

Click here to bet Wisconsin vs. Maryland at BetMGM, where new users can receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Model's Maryland vs. Wisconsin predictions, picks

The model projects Maryland to keep pace with the Badgers to cover the 10-point spread on Saturday. Washington, a Maryland native, has shined early in his collegiate career, throwing for more than 250 yards and leading the Terrapins to at least 20 points in each of his first three contests. Four different Maryland pass-catchers have more than 100 yards as well, making them a challenging team to game plan for. Wisconsin is coming off a 5-7 season, including going 3-6 in Big Ten play, and the Badgers are 12-15 in the Big Ten over the previous three seasons. The model projects Maryland to cover the spread in 65% of simulations.

Want more Week 4 college football picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for the Maryland Terrapins vs. Wisconsin Badgers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 4 college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.