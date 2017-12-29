Wisconsin vs. Miami, Orange Bowl: Predictions, expert picks, betting line, odds

Bowl season largely romanticizes the idea that teams can and should take more risks. Sure, there's something to be said for going for it on fourth down more often, going for two and pulling out trick plays in an extra game that doesn't mean much in the big picture. However, now we're getting into the big games. No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 10 Miami are teams that value one thing above all else: defense. As such, this year's Orange Bowl has all the makings of a lower-scoring game in which every offensive possession takes on a little more meaning.

So, if you favor the under, this game is probably for you.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Wisconsin: It never feels like we give coach Paul Chryst enough credit for what he's done in Madison. He's won at least 10 games in each of his three seasons and has already secured the program's second 12-win season in history. With a win against the Hurricanes, he will notch the school's highest single-season win total ever. It may not be flashy -- things with Wisconsin rarely are -- but it works. Barring the unforeseen, he's a lifer at his alma mater, too.

Miami: Will the time off help reset and spark the offense? That's been the detriment of the Hurricanes' two losses at the end of the season. Miami was lifeless in its upset loss to Pitt and ACC Championship loss to Clemson. Quarterback Malik Rosier had a particularly bad end to the season with multiple interceptions in three of his last five games. Now, this group faces the No. 3 scoring defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Prediction



There are seemingly enough reasons to pick against Wisconsin because, frankly, this isn't their ideal offensive matchup. The Hurricanes' defense is fast and lives off the Turnover Chain. Meanwhile, the Badgers have been known to be careless with the ball. However, Wisconsin is 5-0 in games in which it loses the turnover battle (it was +1 in its lone loss, of all things), and there simply hasn't been enough success from the Hurricanes' offense as of late to inspire much confidence, either. The defensive nature of this game makes it close enough to take the Canes plus the points, but Wisconsin may find yet another way to pull out a W. Pick: Miami +6.5

