Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 8 Wisconsin (home) vs. Michigan State (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 5-0-0; Michigan State 4-2-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Wisconsin and Michigan State will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Wisconsin 5.8, Michigan State 18.17), so any points scored will be well earned.

Wisconsin got themselves on the board against Kent State last week, but Kent State never followed suit. The Badgers put a hurting on the Golden Flashes to the tune of 48 to nothing. RB Jonathan Taylor went supernova for Wisconsin as he rushed for 186 yards and four TDs on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 40 points the game before, Michigan State faltered in their contest last week. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 34-10 punch to the gut against Ohio State. The Spartans haven't found any success against Ohio State since Nov. 21 of 2015, this loss making it four in a row.

Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 5-0 while Michigan State's defeat dropped them down to 4-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Badgers enter the game with only four touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. As for Michigan State, they come into the matchup boasting the 12th most sacks in the league at 19. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 24, 2016 - Wisconsin 30 vs. Michigan State 6

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 47 degrees.