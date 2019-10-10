Wisconsin vs. Michigan State odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert on 16-2 run

The Wisconsin Badgers face a major test on Saturday when they host the Michigan State Spartans in a key Big Ten showdown. Kickoff from Camp Randall Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Badgers (5-0, 2-0) are currently tied with Minnesota for the West Division lead and it's a critical weekend for both programs as the Golden Gophers take on Nebraska. Third-ranked Wisconsin comes off a 48-0 victory over Kent State, its third shutout of the season. Michigan State (4-2, 2-1) is now a long shot in the conference race following last week's 34-10 road loss to front-runner Ohio State, but the Spartans can keep their hopes alive and send both division races into a tailspin with an upset. The Badgers are 10.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 40.5 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Michigan State odds. Before finalizing your Michigan State vs. Wisconsin picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football of all levels for decades. He has emerged as one of SportsLine's leading analysts in all sports.

What's more, he has had a particularly keen sense for the tendencies of these Big Ten programs. Over the past two seasons, Tierney has posted an incredible record of 16-2 on picks involving the Spartans or Badgers.

Just two weeks ago, Tierney told SportsLine members that Northwestern (+24) would put up a fight against a Wisconsin club in a potential letdown spot following its big win over Michigan. The Wildcats did just that and the Badgers never separated in their 24-15 victory, their lone single-digit win this season. Anyone who followed Tierney's advice booked an easy winner and those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Tierney knows Wisconsin will be prepared for what is likely is stiffest conference challenge to date. The Badgers warmed up for it with their thumping of Kent State last week that essentially served as a glorified scrimmage. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Jack Coan went 12-of-15 for 134 yards and two scores.

The nation's top-ranked defense held the Golden Flashes to 124 total yards, 10 first downs and just one play of more than 20 yards. That same unit held Michigan to 40 rushing yards and forced four turnovers in a 35-14 victory on Sept. 21.

Even so, the Badgers' recent dominance doesn't mean they'll cover the Wisconsin vs. Michigan State spread on Saturday.

The Spartans have a history of spoiling their opponent's quests for a conference title and they had the same idea in mind last week when they traveled to Columbus to face the high-powered Buckeyes. Michigan State's defense made an immediate statement when it forced quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State's offense into three-and-outs on their first two possessions.

But the Spartans were unable to capitalize because they gave the ball right back with turnovers that swung the momentum to Ohio State. They also missed a short field goal following a long drive to start the second half and missed a handful of other scoring chances because of penalties and poor execution.

Still, quarterback Brian Lewerke went 20-for-38 for 218 yards with a touchdown and an interception against a tough defense. Michigan State's No. 7-ranked defense also forced two turnovers and recorded three sacks.

