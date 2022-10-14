Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. MSU is 2-4 overall and 2-2 at home, while Wisconsin is 3-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. Jim Leonhard is the interim head coach at Wisconsin after Paul Cryst was fired following a 2-3 start, and this will be Mel Tucker's first time coaching against the Badgers as the head coach of the Spartans.

Michigan State owns a 30-24 edge in the all-time series but the Badgers have won the last two head-to-head meetings including a 38-0 win as eight-point favorites in 2019. This time around, the Badgers are favored by 7 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Wisconsin vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin spread: Michigan State +7

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin over/under: 49.5 points

What you need to know about Michigan State

The Spartans have to be hurting after a devastating 49-20 loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. MSU was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-13. No one had a standout game offensively for MSU but it got scores from wide receiver Montorie Foster, wide receiver Jayden Reed and cornerback Charles Brantley.

The Michigan State defense has given up an average of 528.5 yards per game during its current four-game losing streak but the Wisconsin offense has put up fewer than 300 yards in two of its last three games. Jacoby Windmon will have to play a major role in slowing the Badgers down as he has 5.5 sacks and five forced fumbles on the season.

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was completely in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Northwestern Wildcats 42-7 on the road. The Badgers can attribute much of their success to QB Graham Mertz, who passed for five touchdowns and 299 yards, and wide receiver Chimere Dike, who caught 10 passes for three TDs and 185 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Mertz's 52-yard TD bomb to Dike in the second quarter.

The Badgers played turnover-free football for the first time in since the season-opener against Illinois State. Wisconsin had turned the ball over eight times in its previous four games with Mertz throwing five interceptions during that span. Michigan State has forced nine fumbles on the season and will be on the hunt for a strip-sack to change the complexion of the game and bring the crowd alive in East Lansing.

