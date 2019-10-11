Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

Since they're in separate divisions, No. 8 Wisconsin and Michigan State don't meet every season. This Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium will be the first meeting since the 2016 season. Wisconsin cruised to victory in that meeting, beating Michigan State 30-6 in East Lansing. Now the Spartans look to return the favor in front of the Badgers faithful.

This is a series that was dominated by Michigan State for a long time, but things have evened out over the last 25 years. They've met 18 times since 1993 and Wisconsin has won 11 of those meetings. That's cut Michigan State's all-time lead in the series down to a 30-23 advantage.

Storylines

Wisconsin: As things stand, Wisconsin seems like the team to beat in the Big Ten West. Michigan did the Badgers a favor last week by beating Iowa, but the Badgers might not have needed the help. They've appeared to be the dominant force in the division to this point, thanks in large part to a resurgent defense and Heisman Trophy hopeful Jonathan Taylor. The Wisconsin running back scored five touchdowns against Kent State last week, and is now up to 745 yards rushing, 114 yards receiving and 16 total touchdowns in five games.

At his current pace, Taylor is on track to become the sixth player in FBS history to reach 6,000 rushing yards in their career. He's already third all-time on Wisconsin's rushing list, as he passed Melvin Gordon last week. Considering Wisconsin's history of running backs, it's quite the accomplishment.

Michigan State: The Spartans are on the road for the second consecutive week, and they're hoping they find this trip to be more enjoyable. Michigan State was beaten by Ohio State 34-10 last week to fall to 4-2 overall. With a loss to Ohio State, the Spartans cannot afford another conference loss if they want to entertain the idea of a Big Ten title. In order to do that, the Spartans defense will have to play well, and it seems equipped to do so. The Spartans defense is still only allowing 3.03 yards per carry against the run even after struggling with Ohio State last week.

Of course, it would help if the offense could find more consistency as well. While it averages 27.8 points per game, it's been a roller coaster. The Spartans have scored 28 points or more in their four wins, but 10 or fewer in their two losses. As the offense goes, so goes Sparty.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

When it comes down to it, I'm not expecting a high-scoring affair here. I see this game playing out similarly to Wisconsin's win over Northwestern earlier this season. Michigan State has the ability on defense to at least slow the Badgers rushing game down and force Jack Coan to beat it. That's what Northwestern did, and it kept the Wildcats in the game. It's going to be a slugfest, and it's hard to pass up all these points in a game like this. Pick: Michigan State (+10.5)

