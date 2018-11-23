Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)
Current records: Wisconsin 7-4; Minnesota 5-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, Wisconsin is heading back home. They will square off against Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Wisconsin have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
After a disappointing ten points in their last game, Wisconsin made sure to put some points up on the board against Purdue last Saturday. Wisconsin skirted past Purdue 47-44. With that victory, Wisconsin brought their scoring average up a tier to 30.55 ppg.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Purdue two weeks ago, Minnesota came back down to earth. It was a hard-fought contest, but Minnesota had to settle for a 14-24 loss against Northwestern.
Wisconsin's win lifted them to 7-4 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if Wisconsin's success rolls on or if Minnesota are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Badgers are a big 10 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
This season, Wisconsin are 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 6-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 0 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 31
- 2016 - Wisconsin Badgers 31 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 17
- 2015 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 21 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 31
