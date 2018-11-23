Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)

Current records: Wisconsin 7-4; Minnesota 5-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wisconsin is heading back home. They will square off against Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Wisconsin have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

After a disappointing ten points in their last game, Wisconsin made sure to put some points up on the board against Purdue last Saturday. Wisconsin skirted past Purdue 47-44. With that victory, Wisconsin brought their scoring average up a tier to 30.55 ppg.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Purdue two weeks ago, Minnesota came back down to earth. It was a hard-fought contest, but Minnesota had to settle for a 14-24 loss against Northwestern.

Wisconsin's win lifted them to 7-4 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if Wisconsin's success rolls on or if Minnesota are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Badgers are a big 10 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

This season, Wisconsin are 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 6-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 0 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 31
  • 2016 - Wisconsin Badgers 31 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 17
  • 2015 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 21 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 31
