Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Minnesota 3-3; Wisconsin 2-3

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers are 4-1 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Badgers and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin has a defense that allows only 15.4 points per game, so the Golden Gophers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Wisconsin found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 28-7 punch to the gut against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Wisconsin was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. RB Nakia Watson had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 2.23 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Minnesota netted a 24-17 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. It was another big night for the Golden Gophers' RB Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for two TDs and 108 yards on 20 carries.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 3-3 while Wisconsin's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if Minnesota's success rolls on or if the Badgers are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won four out of their last five games against Minnesota.