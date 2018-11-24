Wisconsin vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)

Current records: Wisconsin 7-4; Minnesota 5-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wisconsin is heading back home. They will square off against Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Wisconsin have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last week, Wisconsin narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Purdue 47-44. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Wisconsin's flat performance the match before.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their matchup two weeks ago, Minnesota were humbled. They took a 14-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Northwestern.

Wisconsin's win lifted them to 7-4 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if Wisconsin's success rolls on or if Minnesota are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.26

Prediction

The Badgers are a big 12 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

This season, Wisconsin are 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 6-5-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Badgers, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 10 point favorite.

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.