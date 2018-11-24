Wisconsin vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)
Current records: Wisconsin 7-4; Minnesota 5-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, Wisconsin is heading back home. They will square off against Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Wisconsin have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last week, Wisconsin narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Purdue 47-44. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Wisconsin's flat performance the match before.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their matchup two weeks ago, Minnesota were humbled. They took a 14-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Northwestern.
Wisconsin's win lifted them to 7-4 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if Wisconsin's success rolls on or if Minnesota are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.26
Prediction
The Badgers are a big 12 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
This season, Wisconsin are 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 6-5-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Badgers, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 10 point favorite.
Series History
Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 0 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 31
- 2016 - Wisconsin Badgers 31 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 17
- 2015 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 21 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 31
