The nation's longest-running football rivalry will be renewed when the Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4) on Saturday afternoon in a battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Wisconsin leads the Border Battle 62-61-8 and has won 16 of the last 18 meetings. The Badgers became bowl eligible for the 21st consecutive season with their 15-14 win at Nebraska last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Badgers are favored by 3 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 36. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota spread: Wisconsin -3

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota over/under: 36 points

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota money line: Wisconsin -170, Minnesota +143

Why Wisconsin can cover

Minnesota is dealing with multiple key injuries coming into this game, including quarterback Tanner Morgan, who is questionable to play due to an upper-body injury. The Golden Gophers also lost star wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell to a season-ending injury in September, so their offense has been hampered. Wisconsin has dominated this rivalry of late, winning 16 of the last 18 meetings.

The Badgers rallied from two touchdowns down in the final 11 minutes against Nebraska last week, becoming bowl eligible for the 21st straight season. They have gone 4-2 under interim coach Jim Leonhard, who has provided a spark since taking over for the fired Paul Chryst. Wisconsin is 8-2 in its last 10 home games, while Minnesota has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota has won three of its last four games, with its lone loss coming in a 13-10 final against Iowa, which has been the hottest team in the division of late. The Golden Gophers blew out Rutgers and Northwestern while adding a seven-point road win at Nebraska during this stretch. They are going to be fine offensively even if Morgan cannot play, as running back Mohamed Ibrahim has rushed for a Big Ten-leading 1,524 yards.

Ibrahim is coming off a career-high 263-yard performance against Iowa, and he has racked up 19 total touchdowns this season. He has gone over 100 rushing yards in every game this season, cracking the 200-yard mark twice. Wisconsin has only covered the spread three times in its last 10 conference games, and it is going to have trouble keeping pace with Ibrahim on Saturday.

