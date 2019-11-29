Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds, spread: 2019 Rivalry Week picks, predictions from advanced simulation

It's a battle for the Big Ten West title when the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers visit the eighth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. Both teams were rolling before being tripped up by lesser teams, but a spot in the conference title game would be a strong consolation. The Badgers were stunned by Illinois before they lost the showdown with Ohio State and sit at 9-2, while the Gophers are 10-1, with a loss to Iowa the only blemish. Both teams are in the top 10 in yards allowed and have balanced offenses. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Badgers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Minnesota vs. Wisconsin picks of your own, be sure to view the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.



Now, it has set its sights on Wisconsin vs. Minnesota. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota:

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota spread: Badgers -2.5

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota over-under: 46

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota money line: Badgers -135, Golden Gophers +111

WIS: RB Jonathan Taylor has topped 200 rushing yards in three straight games.

MIN: WR Rashod Bateman is averaging 23.2 yards per catch against ranked teams.

The model knows the Badgers are 15-6 against the spread in their last 21 road games and boast one of the nation's top defenses, especially when it matters. Wisconsin allows opponents to convert on third down just 24.6 percent of the time (first in FBS) and foes are scoring on just 69.6 percent of opportunities in the red zone (11th).

Wisconsin's offense features one of the nation's top running backs in Jonathan Taylor, and quarterback Jack Coan runs an efficient passing game. The Badgers are 23-10-1 against the spread in their last 34 games after amassing more than 450 total yards in their previous game. They piled up 606 yards, with 403 on the ground, against Purdue in a 45-24 win last week. Taylor had 222 to give him 1,685 rushing yards this season (second in FBS).

The Badgers are powerful on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin spread.

The Gophers are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine conference games and have a balanced offense of their own. They average 35.9 points and 431.8 yards per game, with running back Rodney Smith carrying the load on the ground, and Tanner Morgan has two 1,000-yard receivers to work with. Wideouts Tyler Johnson (1,025) and Rashod Bateman (1,023) are 15th and 16th in the nation in receiving yards, and each has 10 touchdowns.

Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread in their last four after allowing fewer than 275 total yards in their previous game. The Gophers held Northwestern to 223 in a 38-22 victory last week, and the defense allows just 300.1 yards per game, including 176.3 through the air (ninth in FBS). Sophomore safety Antoine Winfield is a star, leading the team with 73 tackles, posting three sacks and ranking third in the nation with seven interceptions, returning one for a TD.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Minnesota? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks.