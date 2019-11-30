Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds, spread: 2019 Rivalry Week picks, predictions from proven computer

Wisconsin hopes to prove it remains among the nation's elite when the 12th-ranked Badgers travel to Minneapolis to face the No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. Paul Bunyan's Axe, the trophy given to the winner of this historic rivalry, is on the line, as is the Big Ten West title. The Badgers would love the chance for a rematch with Ohio State, which beat Wisconsin 38-7 a month ago. That loss followed a 24-23 setback against Illinois that altered the trajectory of the Badgers' season. They have since won three in a row, and a spot in the conference championship game and a potential Rose Bowl berth would erase most of their disappointment. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium. The Badgers are a three-point favorite in the latest Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Minnesota picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota spread: Badgers -3

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota over-under: 45

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota money line: Badgers -135, Golden Gophers +111

WIS: RB Jonathan Taylor has topped 200 rushing yards in three straight games.

MIN: WR Rashod Bateman is averaging 23.2 yards per catch against ranked teams.

The Badgers are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 road games against a team with a winning home record, and they have one of the best running backs in the country in Taylor. The early-season Heisman hopeful is second in the nation in all-purpose yardage, averaging 167.9 per game, and his 22 total touchdowns are the most in FBS. The Wisconsin passing offense is efficient and effective, with junior Jack Coan (2,029 yards, 15 TDs) relying on wideout Quintez Cephus, who has 40 receptions for 60 yards and five touchdowns. Tight end Jake Ferguson also is reliable, with 26 catches for 310 yards and two TDs.

The defense allows just 98.5 yards per game on the ground, and Wisconsin is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game. Purdue had just 50 yards in a 45-24 Badgers victory last week. The defense has three top-notch linebackers in Chris Orr (64 tackles), Jack Sanborn (57) and Zack Baun (53), and safeties Reggie Pearson (40) and Eric Burrell (39) provide support, as well. Orr and Baun have combined for 20.5 sacks, and Burrell has three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The Badgers are powerful on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin spread.

The Gophers are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine conference games and have a balanced offense of their own. They average 35.9 points and 431.8 yards per game, with running back Rodney Smith carrying the load on the ground, and Tanner Morgan has two 1,000-yard receivers to work with. Wideouts Tyler Johnson (1,025) and Bateman (1,023) are 15th and 16th in the nation in receiving yards, and each has 10 touchdowns.

Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread in their last four after allowing fewer than 275 total yards in their previous game. The Gophers held Northwestern to 223 in a 38-22 victory last week, and the defense allows just 300.1 yards per game, including 176.3 through the air (ninth in FBS). Sophomore safety Antoine Winfield is a star, leading the team with 73 tackles, posting three sacks and ranking third in the nation with seven interceptions, returning one for a TD.

