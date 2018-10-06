Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wisconsin. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Wisconsin will be strutting in after a win while Nebraska will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up at the half for Wisconsin and Iowa two weeks ago, but Wisconsin stepped up in the second half. Wisconsin walked away with a 28-17 victory over Iowa. Alex Hornibrook, who passed for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Wisconsin's success.

Meanwhile, Nebraska came up short against Purdue last Saturday, falling 42-28.

Wisconsin took their contest against Nebraska the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 38-17 score. Will Wisconsin repeat their success, or does Nebraska have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.