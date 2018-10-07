Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska football game
Quarter 4 Update
Wisconsin were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. They have taken charge with a 34-17 advantage over Nebraska. Wisconsin have been led by Jonathan Taylor, who has so far rushed for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Game Preview
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wisconsin. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Wisconsin will be strutting in after a win while Nebraska will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was all tied up at the half for Wisconsin and Iowa two weeks ago, but Wisconsin stepped up in the second half. Wisconsin walked away with a 28-17 victory over Iowa. Alex Hornibrook, who passed for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Wisconsin's success.
Meanwhile, Nebraska came up short against Purdue last Saturday, falling 28-42.
Wisconsin took their contest against Nebraska the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 38-17 score. Will Wisconsin repeat their success, or does Nebraska have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.
