The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Wisconsin Badgers will both be playing under interim head coaches when they square off on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska has already clinched a sixth straight losing season, while Wisconsin is coming off a loss to Iowa. The Badgers have won eight consecutive meetings between these teams.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Badgers are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 39.5.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin spread: Nebraska +10.5

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin over/under: 39.5 points

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin money line: Nebraska +310, Wisconsin -400

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska has faced a tough slate over the past month, with its losses coming against Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan. The Cornhuskers have proven that they can win games under interim coach Mickey Joseph, though, winning two of their first three games under his leadership. Casey Thompson started the first eight games of the season at quarterback before missing the last two games due to a hand injury.

Thompson is listed first on the depth chart this week, which would provide Nebraska with a spark. Wisconsin has struggled on the road this season, losing three of its four games away from home. The Badgers have also only covered the spread twice in their last six games against Nebraska.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin has won the last eight meetings between these teams, and it has a chance to secure its bowl eligibility on Saturday. The Badgers are led by running back Braelon Allen, who has six 100-yard rushing games this season. He is facing a Nebraska defense that is allowing more than 190 rushing yards per game, making this an ideal matchup for the Wisconsin offense.

Nebraska has clinched six straight losing seasons for the first time since 1956-61 after getting blown out by Michigan last week. The Cornhuskers' uncertainty at the quarterback position is certainly not a positive thing for a team that is already struggling to compete. They are winless in their last eight Big Ten West games, and they have covered the spread three times in their last 11 games.

