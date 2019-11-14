Wisconsin vs. Nebraska odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is 4-5 overall and 3-2 at home, while Wisconsin is 7-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. It's been a Wisconsin-dominated rivalry since Nebraska joined the conference, with the Cornhuskers losing seven of eight and failing to cover in five of those eight head-to-head meetings. However, Nebraska has covered two of its last three meetings with Wisconsin despite losing all three of those games outright. The Badgers are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over-under is set at 51. Before entering any Wisconsin vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Nebraska vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Nebraska didn't finish too far behind, but still fell 31-27 to Purdue two weeks ago. The Cornhuskers' defense allowed what had been a stagnant Purdue passing attack to put up 304 yards through the air and Nebraska has now given up 655 yards passing in its last two games. However, Scott Frost is hoping a week off will help his secondary recover and that extra week to repair should help starting quarterback Adrian Martinez as well. Martinez had a strong performance against Wisconsin a season ago, passing for 384 yards and two touchdowns without an interception while rushing for 57 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Wisconsin sidestepped Iowa for a 24-22 win. Running back Jonathan Taylor had a stellar game for Wisconsin as he picked up 250 yards on the ground on 31 carries. Taylor has now rushed for 1,259 yards on the season and 5,430 yards in his career. His 19 touchdowns are a career high already and he's scored 48 times overall in three seasons at Wisconsin. Nebraska will have to load the box and do everything it can to slow Taylor down and force quarterback Jack Coan to attack down the field.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Nebraska? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.