Wisconsin vs. Nebraska odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Big Ten teams with an eye on the postseason meet up at noon ET when Jonathan Taylor and the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers travel to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten). Scott Frost's Cornhuskers need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility, while the Badgers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) remain alive in the Big Ten West, where they're currently two games behind Minnesota. The Badgers are 14-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Nebraska odds, up a point from the opening line, while the over-under for total points is set at 51. Before locking in any Wisconsin vs. Nebraska picks, see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that, despite losing two of their last three games, the Badgers still have the best player on the field in this matchup in Taylor. He enters the matchup with 208 carries for 1,259 yards (6.1 ypc) and 15 touchdowns.

He's a matchup nightmare for a Nebraska defense that ranks 11th in the Big Ten against the run, giving up 173.4 yards per game on the ground. The Badgers are also a respectable 5-4 against the spread this season and 5-3 as favorites. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, have been one of the nation's worst teams against the spread, covering just once in nine games against FBS competition.

Nebraska, meanwhile, fell 31-27 to Purdue two weeks ago. The Cornhuskers' defense allowed what had been a stagnant Purdue passing attack to put up 304 yards through the air and Nebraska has now given up 655 yards passing in its last two games.

However, Frost is hoping a week off will help his secondary recover and that extra week to repair should help starting quarterback Adrian Martinez as well. Martinez had a strong performance against Wisconsin a season ago, passing for 384 yards and two touchdowns without an interception while rushing for 57 yards and a score.

