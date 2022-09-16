Who's Playing

New Mexico State @ Wisconsin

Current Records: New Mexico State 0-3; Wisconsin 1-1

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

New Mexico State came within a touchdown against the UTEP Miners last week, but they wound up with a 20-13 loss. Despite the defeat, the Aggies got a solid performance out of QB Diego Pavia, who accumulated 101 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 69 yards. Pavia's performance made up for a slower game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was hampered by 101 penalty yards against the Washington State Cougars last week. It was close but no cigar for Wisconsin as they fell 17-14 to Washington State. No one had a standout game offensively for Wisconsin, but they got two touchdowns from QB Graham Mertz.

The Aggies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 37-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.