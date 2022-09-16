The Wisconsin Badgers will be looking to bounce back from a narrow loss to Washington State when they host the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin was a 17.5-point favorite against the Cougars, but they went scoreless for the final 20 minutes of the game. New Mexico State is on the road for the third consecutive week after coming up short against Minnesota and UTEP.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Badgers are favored by 37 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 46.

Here are several college football odds for Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State:

Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State spread: Wisconsin -37

Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State over/under: 46 points

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin is in a good scheduling spot, playing at home for the third consecutive week. The Badgers will also be motivated to make a statement after coming up short against Washington State their last time out. New Mexico State is on the road for the third week in a row and has already been blown out by Minnesota, 38-0, in its previous game against a Big Ten opponent.

The Badgers' loss to Washington State was fluky, as they outgained the Cougars by nearly 150 yards and had a 16-minute advantage in time of possession. They were unable to overcome three turnovers, two missed field goals and 11 penalties, but they should play a cleaner game on Saturday. New Mexico State is on a 10-game road losing streak and has only covered the spread once in its last six games against a Big Ten opponent.

Why New Mexico State can cover

New Mexico State did not let its blowout loss at Minnesota keep the Aggies from putting forth a good effort at UTEP last week, as they easily covered the 17-point spread in a 20-13 loss. Junior quarterback Diego Pavia threw for 101 yards and rushed for an additional 69 yards and two touchdowns. He has faced three high-level opponents already this season, preparing him for this matchup.

Wisconsin is coming off an emotional loss to Washington State and has a showdown at No. 3 Ohio State coming up next week, so the Badgers could call off the troops in the second half. Their offense struggled against the Cougars last week, and a repeat performance would make it difficult for the Badgers to cover such a large spread. Plus, Wisconsin has only covered the number once in its last five games.

How to make New Mexico State vs. Wisconsin picks

