Wisconsin vs. Northwestern live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
No. 8 Wisconsin (home) vs. Northwestern (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 3-0-0; Northwestern 1-2-0
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wisconsin. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Wisconsin and Northwestern will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin has bulldozed their previous three opponents, so Northwestern might have their hands full.
The Badgers brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against Michigan last week; they left with a three-game streak. Wisconsin made easy work of Michigan and carried off a 35-14 win. RB Jonathan Taylor had a stellar game for the Badgers as he rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Taylor's 72-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats were the 29-19 winners over Michigan State when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Wildcats have to be aching after a bruising 31-10 loss to Michigan State. The Wildcats were down by 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin enters the game with only 2 touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, Northwestern is third worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 5 on the season. So the Northwestern squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.18
Odds
The Badgers are a big 24-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Wisconsin and Northwestern both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Northwestern 31 vs. Wisconsin 17
- Sep 30, 2017 - Wisconsin 33 vs. Northwestern 24
- Nov 05, 2016 - Wisconsin 21 vs. Northwestern 7
- Nov 21, 2015 - Northwestern 13 vs. Wisconsin 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB DFS, Week 5: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times
-
Hokies suffer worst home loss since '74
The Hokies, stunningly, have become a bottom-feeder program in the ACC
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 5
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 5 of the 2019 college football season
-
Maryland vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
No. 12 Penn State heads to College Park, Maryland for a big Big Ten East showdown against the...
-
Maryland vs Penn State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game