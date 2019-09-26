Wisconsin vs. Northwestern odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 7-3 on Badgers games

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers will try to continue their impressive start to the season when they host the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers (3-0) are coming off a 35-14 destruction of No. 11 Michigan in a game that was never in doubt. The win helped elevate Wisconsin five spots in the AP Top 25, from 13th to eighth. Through three games, the Badgers have outscored their opponents 145-14. Meanwhile, Northwestern (1-2) is coming off a 31-10 loss to Michigan State in Evanston. The loss ended the Wildcats' eight-game winning streak in Big Ten regular season games. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET. The Badgers are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Northwestern odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Northwestern vs. Wisconsin picks of your own, you need to see who Mike Tierney is backing.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football of all levels for decades. Over the last two seasons, he has gone 109-92 on college football against the spread picks. In addition, he is an amazing 7-3 in his last 10 against the spread picks involving Wisconsin.

Tierney knows that the Badgers have the No. 1 defense in the country through four weeks, allowing just 4.7 points and 171.3 yards per game. Plus, the Badgers are No. 1 in run defense (27.0 yards per game) and pass efficiency defense (75.73).

In addition, Tierney has factored in that Jonathan Taylor is arguably the best running back in the country. The 2018 Doak Walker Award winner is averaging 146.7 yards per game on the ground and has scored seven rushing touchdowns. Both rank third in the nation. In addition, he leads Division I with 10 total touchdowns, which is even more impressive considering Wisconsin has played one fewer game than most schools.

But just because the Badgers appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern spread.

The Wildcats won't be intimidated playing a Big Ten team away from home. In fact, Northwestern has won eight straight conference games on the road and is 15-2 in its last 17 Big Ten games overall. That includes a 31-17 victory over the Badgers last season in Evanston.

Northwestern has also had success slowing Taylor the last two seasons. The Wildcats have held the Wisconsin running back to just 126 yards on 30 carries over two games. They've also forced him to fumble twice.

