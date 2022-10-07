The Wisconsin Badgers will begin a new era when they face the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst following a 34-10 loss at home to Illinois last week, leaving defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald's seat could be getting warm too, as the Wildcats went 3-9 last season and are currently on a four-game losing streak.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Badgers are favored by 10 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northwestern vs. Wisconsin. Here are several college football odds for Northwestern vs. Wisconsin:

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin spread: Northwestern +10

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin over/under: 44 points

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin picks:

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern opened the season with an impressive win over Nebraska as a double-digit underdog, but it has lost all four of its games since then. However, the Wildcats were competitive in a road game at then-No. 11 Penn State last week, easily covering the 25.5-point spread in a 17-7 final. This will be their fourth home game in a five-game stretch, making it a solid scheduling spot for the Wildcats.

Wisconsin should not be favored by double digits against anyone in the conference right now, especially after firing its coach last week. The Badgers looked lifeless in their 34-10 loss to Illinois, despite entering that game as 6.5-point favorites. Plus, Wisconsin has only covered the spread once in their last 10 trips to Northwestern.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin should get a new jolt of energy after parting ways with Chryst, as things were clearly unraveling with him at the helm. Teams often play well in their first game under a new coach, whether it is to pay tribute to their former coach or to show the administration that they are happy to have moved on. The Badgers have looked good offensively in multiple games this season, scoring 66 points against New Mexico State and 21 points against the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Junior quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown for 997 yards and eight touchdowns, while running back Braelon Allen has 499 rushing yards and six scores. Allen is also averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Northwestern has scored a combined 21 points in its last two games, and it has now gone 1-10 in its last 11 games dating back to last season. Wisconsin is 10-4 in its last 14 games and has won four of the last six meetings between these teams.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Northwestern picks

The model has simulated Northwestern vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Northwestern? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Northwestern vs. Wisconsin spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.