Wisconsin vs. Oregon: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oregon @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Oregon 11-2; Wisconsin 10-3

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Oregon and Wisconsin will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Ducks 15.69, Wisconsin 16.08), so any points scored will be well earned.

Everything went Oregon's way against the Utah Utes four weeks ago as they made off with a 37-15 win. RB CJ Verdell went supernova for Oregon as he rushed for three TDs and 208 yards on 18 carries. Verdell had trouble finding his footing against the Oregon State Beavers five weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Oregon's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Utah's offensive line to sack QB Justin Herbert six times for a loss of 40 yards. Leading the way was DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and his 2.5 sacks. Thibodeaux now has nine sacks through Week 15.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Wisconsin had to settle for a 34-21 defeat against the Ohio State Buckeyes four weeks ago. The Badgers were up 21-7 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Badgers are now 10-3 while the Ducks sit at 11-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks enter the contest with only four rushing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the nation. As for Wisconsin, they rank third in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 49 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $102.00

Odds

The Badgers are a 3-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.