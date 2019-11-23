Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

No. 12 Wisconsin (home) vs. Purdue (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 8-2; Purdue 4-6

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 4 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium after a week off. If the contest is anything like Wisconsin's 47-44 win from the last time they met November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a close one, but two weeks ago Purdue sidestepped the Northwestern Wildcats for a 24-22 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin had enough points to win and then some against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week, taking their game 37-21. RB Jonathan Taylor had a stellar game for the Badgers as he rushed for 204 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.

Their wins bumped Purdue to 4-6 and the Badgers to 8-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Purdue is sixth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. To make matters even worse for Purdue, Wisconsin rank seventh in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Badgers' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Badgers, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 22.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Purdue in the last five years.