Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue football game
Who's Playing
No. 12 Wisconsin (home) vs. Purdue (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 8-2; Purdue 4-6
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 4 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium after a week off. If the contest is anything like Wisconsin's 47-44 win from the last time they met last November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a close one, but two weeks ago Purdue sidestepped the Northwestern Wildcats for a 24-22 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin strolled past the Nebraska Cornhuskers with points to spare last week, taking the game 37-21. RB Jonathan Taylor had a stellar game for the Badgers as he rushed for 204 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.
Their wins bumped Purdue to 4-6 and the Badgers to 8-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Purdue is sixth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. To make matters even worse for Purdue, Wisconsin rank seventh in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. So the Purdue squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Badgers are a big 25-point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Purdue in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Wisconsin 47 vs. Purdue 44
- Oct 14, 2017 - Wisconsin 17 vs. Purdue 9
- Nov 19, 2016 - Wisconsin 49 vs. Purdue 20
- Oct 17, 2015 - Wisconsin 24 vs. Purdue 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
CFB Week 13: Odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 13 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
Week 13 SEC picks against the spread
The Aggies meet the Bulldogs in the biggest game of the weekend
-
Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Notre Dame and Boston College football.
-
Six Pack: Tough calls down the stretch
The season is winding down and The Six Pack is getting back to basics
-
FGCU sends out fake 'offer' letters
Some even took to social media to announce the news that they had an offer
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game