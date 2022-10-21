The Purdue Boilermakers will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon. Purdue lost two of its first three games this season, but it has responded with a hot stretch that includes a win over Nebraska last week. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is trending in the other direction, losing three of its last four games.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Badgers are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 51.5.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue spread: Wisconsin -2.5

Wisconsin vs. Purdue over/under: 51.5 points

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin has lost four games this season, but its two blowout losses came against ranked opponents. The Badgers blew out Northwestern on the road in a 42-7 final after those two setbacks against Ohio State and Illinois before losing to Michigan State in double overtime last week. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown for 1,427 yards and 15 touchdowns, including a five-touchdown performance against Northwestern two weeks ago.

Sophomore running back Braelon Allen has rushed for 757 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Purdue is on the road for the third time this month, so the mileage is starting to pile up for the Boilermakers. Wisconsin has won 10 consecutive games in this series and has covered the spread in 12 of the last 15 head-to-head meetings.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue has not had much success against Wisconsin over the last decade, but this is a perfect opportunity for the Boilermakers to flip things around. They are riding a four-game winning streak that includes a pair of upset wins on the road, and both of those victories came against better teams than Wisconsin. The Badgers have already been blown out by Illinois at home this month and are coming off an emotional double-overtime loss at Michigan State, so emotional and physical fatigue could be a factor on Saturday.

Senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been outstanding for Purdue, completing 66.2% of his passes for 1,950 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has connected with senior wideout Charlie Jones 62 times for 735 yards and nine scores, making him one of the top wide receivers in the country.

