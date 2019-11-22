Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced simulation

The Wisconsin Badgers look to keep their Big Ten title hopes alive when they host the improving Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. Kickoff from Camp Randall Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Badgers (8-2, 5-2) enter Saturday one game behind Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) in the Big Ten West standings. But with a win and another in the regular-season finale against the Golden Gophers, Wisconsin will capture the division. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) has been crippled by injuries to numerous key players, but has won two straight. The Boilermakers overcame a two-touchdown deficit to beat Northwestern 24-22 last week. The Badgers are 24.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 48 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds. Before locking in your Purdue vs. Wisconsin picks, make sure you see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue spread: Wisconsin -24.5

Wisconsin vs. Purdue over-under: 48 points

Wisconsin vs. Purdue money line: Wisconsin -3,300, Purdue +1,300

WIS: Badgers are 5-2 against the spread in their past seven home games.

PUR: Boilermakers have covered five of their past six conference games.

The model knows the Badgers can't afford to look past Purdue as they make a run toward their sixth Big Ten title game this decade. They are 6-0 at home this season, but were pushed to the wire by Iowa two weeks ago before prevailing 24-22. Wisconsin faced a hostile environment and an upset-minded opponent at Nebraska last week. The Badgers trailed for most of the first half before reeling off 17 unanswered points before intermission. They coasted the rest of the way in the 37-21 victory.

The Badgers racked up 320 rushing yards, led by Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor. He had 204 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns. The defense held Nebraska to seven second-half points. Wisconsin is 500-1 to win it all according to the latest college football futures.

Even so, the Badgers are far from a sure thing to cover the Wisconsin vs. Purdue spread against a Boilermakers club that is determined to finish its season on a positive note.

Expectations were high for the Boilermakers after they reached a bowl game last year in their first season under coach Jeff Brohm. But their season was derailed when senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar and All-American receiver Rondale Moore suffered season-ending injuries in a Week 4 loss to Minnesota. Purdue endured a stretch in which it lost five of six and now must win its final two games to receive a bowl bid.

But it has rebounded with wins over Nebraska and Northwestern despite also losing second-string quarterback Jack Plummer to a season-ending ankle injury. Sophomore Aidan O'Connell threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and led a late drive to set up a 39-yard field goal by J.D. Dellinger to beat the Wildcats.

