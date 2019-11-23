Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

The Wisconsin Badgers have more appearances in the Big Ten title game than any other program in the conference. They will take a step toward adding another when they host the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET in the nationally televised contest from Camp Randall Stadium. The No. 12 Badgers saw their College Football Playoff hopes wrecked by a road loss to Illinois as a 31-point favorite, but they remain in contention for the Big Ten title. Wins in their last two games would give Wisconsin a berth in the title game for a record sixth time. The Boilermakers have lost 13 straight meetings in this matchup, but an upset Saturday would keep their hopes for a bowl bid alive. The Badgers are 24.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 48 in the latest Purdue vs. Wisconsin odds. Before locking in your Purdue vs. Wisconsin picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.



Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Purdue vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Purdue spread: Wisconsin -24.5

Wisconsin vs. Purdue over-under: 48 points

Wisconsin vs. Purdue money line: Wisconsin -3,305, Purdue +1,290

WIS: Badgers are 5-2 against the spread in their past seven home games.

PUR: Boilermakers have covered five of their past six conference games.

The model knows the Badgers can't afford to look past Purdue as they make a run toward their sixth Big Ten title game this decade. They are 6-0 at home this season, but were pushed to the wire by Iowa two weeks ago before prevailing 24-22. Wisconsin faced a hostile environment and an upset-minded opponent at Nebraska last week. The Badgers trailed for most of the first half before reeling off 17 unanswered points before intermission. They coasted the rest of the way in the 37-21 victory.

The Badgers racked up 320 rushing yards, led by Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor. He had 204 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns. The defense held Nebraska to seven second-half points. Wisconsin is 500-1 to win it all according to the latest college football futures.

Even so, the Badgers are far from a sure thing to cover the Wisconsin vs. Purdue spread against a Boilermakers club that is determined to finish its season on a positive note.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell was a projected fourth-string quarterback without a scholarship when he arrived on the Purdue campus two years ago. He remains a walk-on despite leading the Boilermakers to two consecutive final-minute victories. He is in some elite company, as New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees is the only fellow Purdue signal-caller to accomplish this feat in the past three decades.

