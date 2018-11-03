Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m. Rutgers will be looking to avenge the 48-10 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

It was close but no cigar for Rutgers as they fell 18-15 to Northwestern two weeks ago. Rutgers' loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it seven losses in a row.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their match, Wisconsin was humbled last Saturday. It was a hard-fought match, but they had to settle for a 17-31 defeat against Northwestern.

Rutgers took a serious blow against Wisconsin the last time the two teams met, falling 48-10. Can Rutgers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

