Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Wisconsin vs. Rutgers football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m. Rutgers will be looking to avenge the 48-10 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
It was close but no cigar for Rutgers as they fell 18-15 to Northwestern two weeks ago. Rutgers' loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it seven losses in a row.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their match, Wisconsin was humbled last Saturday. It was a hard-fought match, but they had to settle for a 17-31 defeat against Northwestern.
Rutgers took a serious blow against Wisconsin the last time the two teams met, falling 48-10. Can Rutgers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
