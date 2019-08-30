Wisconsin vs. South Florida odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven simulation on 49-29 run

The running game will be on full display Friday when the Wisconsin Badgers kick off their season against the South Florida Bulls in college football action at Tampa, Fla. The Badgers, 36th in total offense a year ago, were sixth running the ball at 273.4 yards per game, while the Bulls, 33rd in total offense, were 43rd in rushing at 194. Both teams struggled to cover last season and went 4-9 against the spread. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium, and South Florida is 4-12 all-time against Big Ten opponents. The latest Tampa Bay weather forecast is calling for rain leading up to kickoff with temperatures in the 80s. The Badgers are favored by 10.5 in the latest Wisconsin vs. South Florida odds after the line moved as high as 13, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Wisconsin vs. South Florida picks of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model enters the first full weekend of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 49-29 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Miami (+7) covering against No. 8 Florida in the season opener and hit the under. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on USF vs. Wisconsin. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Badgers feature one of the nation's top backs in Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin's fourth Doak Walker Award winner and Maxwell Award semifinalist. Taylor, the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year, finished with 2,194 yards on 307 carries and 16 touchdowns. For his career, Taylor has rushed 606 times for 4,171 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Jack Coan takes over as the starter for Wisconsin. He went 2-2 as a starter in 2018, winning his final two games of the season. He went 16-of-24 for a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns in a triple-overtime win at Purdue last November and was 6-for-11 for 73 yards and two total touchdowns against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.

But just because the Badgers have a strong offense does not guarantee they will cover the Wisconsin vs. USF spread on Friday.

That's because senior quarterback Blake Barnett returns as the starter. He went 7-3 last year and led the Bulls to three double-digit fourth-quarter comebacks in wins over Georgia Tech, Illinois and at Tulsa. He posted the fifth-best passing season in USF history, completing 214-of-350 attempts for 2,705 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Sophomore running back/wide receiver Johnny Ford also returns. He was second on the team in 2018 in rushing, carrying 115 times for 787 yards and eight touchdowns. He had three 100-yard performances in 2018.

So who wins South Florida vs Wisconsin? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USF vs. Wisconsin spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model on a 49-29 run on college football picks, and find out.