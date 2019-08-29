Wisconsin vs. South Florida odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 49-29 run

Two of college football's most consistent winning programs meet in their season-opener on Friday when the Wisconsin Badgers battle the South Florida Bulls. The Badgers, who finished tied for second in the Big Ten West at 5-4 and 8-5 overall, have had 17 straight winning seasons, while the Bulls, who finished fourth in the American Athletic Conference at 3-5 and 7-6 overall, have had four. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Badgers and Bulls have met once before, with Wisconsin coming away with a 27-10 win in 2014. The Badgers are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. South Florida odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. USF picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Wisconsin, which struggled at times in the passing game last season, received a major boost with the return of junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who missed all of last season because of legal troubles stemming from a sexual assault allegation. He is regarded as the Badgers' top receiver and has played in 23 games, catching 34 passes for 595 yards (17.5 average) with six touchdowns.

Also bolstering the passing game are senior wide receiver A.J. Taylor and junior receiver Danny Davis III, the team's top targets from a year ago. Davis caught a team-high 40 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns, while Taylor caught 32 for a team-high 521 yards and three TDs.

But just because the Badgers have a strong offense does not guarantee they will cover the Wisconsin vs. USF spread on Friday.

That's because senior quarterback Blake Barnett returns as the starter. He went 7-3 last year and led the Bulls to three double-digit fourth-quarter comebacks in wins over Georgia Tech, Illinois and at Tulsa. He posted the fifth-best passing season in USF history, completing 214-of-350 attempts for 2,705 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Sophomore running back/wide receiver Johnny Ford also returns. He was second on the team in 2018 in rushing, carrying 115 times for 787 yards and eight touchdowns. He had three 100-yard performances in 2018.

