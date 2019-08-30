Wisconsin vs. South Florida odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top simulation on 49-29 run

Teams that know how to win clash in a season-opening college football matchup on Friday, when the Wisconsin Badgers face the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. The Badgers, who were just 2-3 on the road last season, have won at least eight games in 21 of the last 26 seasons, including 10 straight. The Bulls, who finished 2018 on a six-game losing streak, have had a winning record in 13 of 19 seasons since moving to Division I in 2000. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET from the home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Badgers are 11-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. South Florida odds after the line moved as high as 13.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. USF picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken into account that the Badgers feature one of the nation's top backs in Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin's fourth Doak Walker Award winner and Maxwell Award semifinalist. Taylor, the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year, finished with 2,194 yards on 307 carries and 16 touchdowns. For his career, Taylor has rushed 606 times for 4,171 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Jack Coan takes over as the starter for Wisconsin. He went 2-2 as a starter in 2018, winning his final two games of the season. He went 16-of-24 for a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns in a triple-overtime win at Purdue last November and was 6-for-11 for 73 yards and two total touchdowns against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.

But just because the Badgers have a strong offense does not guarantee they will cover the Wisconsin vs. USF spread on Friday.

That's because USF features several experienced playmakers of its own. Senior running back Jordan Cronkrite is the Bulls' top returning running back after he carried the rock 184 times for 1,121 yards and nine touchdowns a season ago. He had five 100-yard games, including a 23-carry, 302-yard, three-touchdown gem against Massachusetts. He posted the ninth 1,000-yard rushing season in USF history.

South Florida's top returning wide receiver is sophomore Randall St. Felix, who caught 33 passes for 679 yards and four touchdowns last season. He caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns against Marshall in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

