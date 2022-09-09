The Washington State Cougars will be hoping to spring a huge upset when they go on the road to face the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon. Washington State found itself trailing Idaho by double digits last week, but it responded with 24 consecutive points to grab the win. Wisconsin took care of business in a 38-0 win over Illinois State to open its campaign.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Badgers are favored by 17 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Washington State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49. Before entering any Washington State vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wisconsin vs. Washington State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Washington State vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Washington State spread: Wisconsin -17

Wisconsin vs. Washington State over/under: 49 points

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin was dominant in its win over Illinois State to open the season, pitching a shutout in the 38-0 final. Junior quarterback Graham Mertz was efficient, completing 14 of 16 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore running back Braelon Allen picked up where he left off last season, rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Junior wide receiver Chimere Dike got off to a strong start as well, catching three passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. The Badgers are facing a Washington State team that did not look nearly as convincing in its win over Idaho in Week 1. The Cougars have only covered the spread once in their last six games against a Big Ten opponent, while Wisconsin is riding a five-game home winning streak.

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State showed some serious resolve after falling into a 10-0 hole against Idaho as a large favorite last week. The Cougars rattled off 24 unanswered points to take control of the game in the second half, giving them momentum heading into this contest. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with three different receivers for those scores.

Junior running back Nakia Watson rushed for 117 yards on 18 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. Washington State was underrated last year, and it has now covered the spread in eight of its last 11 games. The Cougars have covered the spread in four of their last five road games and are catching a ton of points in this spot.

The model has simulated Wisconsin vs. Washington State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations.

