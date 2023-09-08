The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers will aim for back-to-back victories when they face the Washington State Cougars on Saturday evening. Wisconsin opened the season with a 38-17 win over Buffalo in its first game under head coach Luke Fickell. Washington State got off to a hot start in Week 1, cruising to a 50-24 win at Colorado State as an 8.5-point favorite. The Cougars picked up a 17-14 win at Wisconsin when these teams met last year.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium in Pullman. Wisconsin is favored by 6 points in the latest Washington State vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over/under is set at 58.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Washington State vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -6

Washington State vs. Wisconsin over/under: 58.5 points

Washington State vs. Wisconsin money line: Washington State: +189, Wisconsin: -233

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State shocked Wisconsin with a 17-14 road win last year, leading to the firing of Badgers coach Paul Chryst. The Cougars opened the 2023 season with a 50-24 win over Colorado State, entering the fourth quarter with a 29-3 lead. Junior quarterback Cameron Ward completed 37 of 49 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns in a masterful performance.

Ward also rushed for 53 yards and another score, accounting for more than 500 yards of total offense. Senior wide receiver Lincoln Victor caught 11 passes for 168 yards, while junior wideout Josh Kelly had seven receptions for 97 yards. Washington State has covered the spread in five of its last six home games, while Wisconsin has only covered once in its last six road games.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin opened a new era with a 38-17 win over Buffalo, pulling away in the second half. The Badgers racked up 314 rushing yards on the ground, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. Chez Mellusi ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while Braelon Allen added 141 yards and two more scores in a game that Wisconsin controlled with its rushing attack.

SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai completed 24 of 31 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown after throwing 72 touchdowns in two seasons with the Mustangs. Washington State's rushing attack was much less impressive in Week 1, averaging 2.4 yards per carry on 37 attempts. Wisconsin outgained Washington State 401-253 in total offense last year, as three turnovers and two missed field goals were the difference.

