Wisconsin's top wide receiver takes leave to deal with unspecified legal issue
Quintez Cephus is instead focusing on a legal case for "unspecified" charges from an April incident
Wisconsin will be without its top returning wide receiver, Quintez Cephus for the foreseeable future.
In a statement posted to his Twitter account on Saturday evening, Cephus said he would be taking a leave of absence from the team to focus on a legal case involving "unspecified charges" made against him stemming from an incident that occurred in April.
"I have been wrongfully accused of unlawful conduct and I am innocent of any allegations associated with this consensual relationship" Cephus wrote. "Coincidentally as the football season approaches, the three plus month investigation is now leading to unwarranted charges. I am now forced to take a leave of absence from the team in order to focus all of my attention on clearing my name."
It's not clear yet what charges Cephus could face and what exactly allegedly occurred back in April to bring about those charges. Moreover, no timetable has been set for any potential return to the Badgers.
However, from a football standpoint, Cephus' absence is a big loss for Wisconsin's wide receivers unit. Despite having his season cut short with a leg injury, Cephus was the top returning wideout with 501 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games.
