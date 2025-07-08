BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff wasn't one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12. He ranked eighth in passing yards, 12th in completion percentage, seventh in passer rating and tied for last in the conference with 12 interceptions. However, his impact went beyond the box score for a Cougars team that finished 11-2 and was prepared to enter 2025 as a serious Big 12 contender.

Retzlaff was accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit that was dismissed on June 30. Still, he faces a potential lengthy suspension for violating the BYU honor code. Rather than sit through the punishment, many expect the Cougars quarterback to hit the transfer portal soon. A complication could be exactly how Retzlaff logistically transfers as the transfer portal remains closed to traditional players.

While Retzlaff's name is not yet in the transfer portal, BYU coach Kalani Sitake's comments at Big 12 Media Days Tuesday morning did little quell the speculation around his star quarterback.

"We love Jake, and I love what he's done for our program and we want what's best for him," Sitake told CBS Sports. "I think it'd be more appropriate if I allow Jake to speak for himself and make the first statement on his situation rather than for me to do it. I respect his privacy."

If Retzlaff does indeed transfer, McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet are the favorites to win the starting job. Class of 2025 prospects Bear Bachmeier and Nolan Keeney both joined the program over the summer as well. But while there are talented options in the room, the loss of Retzlaff dramatically shapes the Big 12 race.

The Cougars were one of a handful of teams to hover around 7- or 8-to-1 odds to win the Big 12. According to FanDuel, BYU now sits at 19-to-1 odds, behind Kansas and narrowly ahead of Cincinnati. Their win total also slipped from 7.5 to 6.5, signaling a team going from potential contention to fighting for bowl eligibility.

BYU was led by its defense during a breakout season, but much was asked of Retzlaff. The former junior college transfer was directly responsible for 66% of BYU's total offense between his arm and legs, and scored 26 of the Cougars' 41 offensive touchdowns. Running backs LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati both missed several games with injuries, making his role more vital.

"My job as a head coach is to get everybody ready to roll and I'm really excited about our program and our team and proud of what we have coming back combined with the talent that we brought in and developed within the program. I feel like we're in a good spot. I'm excited to get that going," Sitake said.

Even more than the numbers, Retzlaff showed up in big moments. In a rivalry game against Utah, Retzlaff completed back-to-back passes of 30 and 19 yards in the final 90 seconds to get into field goal range and win. Against Oklahoma State, Retzlaff threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darius Lassiter with 10 seconds remaining to stay undefeated.

Who's up?

The Cougars tried to prioritize getting bodies in the quarterback room with experience playing at the FBS level. Last year, McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet both joined the program and redshirted.

"It's a super talented room," Sitake said. "We've had them in the system for a while now, so they're very comfortable with [our] system and with our offense. I think they have unique talents that are different than even what Jake does."

Hillstead was a standout as a freshman at Utah State in 2023, starting four games and throwing for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns on a mediocre squad. Against James Madison, he threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns. Bourguet played 10 games at Western Michigan, including 328 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Ball State.

"McCae can really move, he can run," Sitake said. "He can extend the play with his legs, but all three of these guys can throw the ball."

Both players were relegated to splitting third-team reps behind Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon in 2024. The pair only have two combined games against power conference opponents – both by Bourguet, who completed for 15-for-32 passes for 168 yards and 5.3 yards per pass attempt in blowout losses to Syracuse and Iowa.

BYU also got a commitment from Class of 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons, a five-star who ranks among the best prospects in program history. However, he will not pay many dividends short term as he plans to take the 2026 year off to go on a Mormon mission.

How it shakes up the Big 12

The Cougars are still talented across the board and will field one of the conference's best defenses. However, it's hard to see BYU staying in the top group of contenders without a proven quarterback in the lineup. That opens the door for several programs, especially those with BYU on their schedule.

Utah stands to be perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the bunch. The two teams play a rivalry game on Oct. 18 in Provo. TCU is another potential Big 12 contender that now faces a more manageable road trip to LaVell Edwards Stadium on Nov. 15. BYU also has games against Big 12 contenders Texas Tech and Iowa State in the latter half of the season.

The Cougars are still strong enough to nip at heels, but a potential step back could create a vacuum for new contenders to step into.