Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel will return for another season with the program in a sign that the Sooners plan to stay the course at a key position after a frustrating debut campaign for coach Brent Venables. It will be Gabriel's fifth season of college football after the former UCF star transferred to Oklahoma for the 2022 season and reunited with former Golden Knights' offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

The Sooners finished 6-7, marking their first sub .500 campaign since 1998, but Gabriel posted impressive numbers in his return from a broken clavicle that ended his 2021 season after just three games. Gabriel threw for 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions, adding six scores on the ground as the Sooners ranked No., 14 nationally in total offense.

Ultimately, the offense could only do so much when juxtaposed with a defense that gave up 30 points per game and ranked No. 123 nationally in yards allowed. Gabriel also faced the unenviable task of following in a legacy of heralded quarterbacks at OU that included 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who starred as a true freshman at Oklahoma in 2021 before following coach Lincoln Riley to Oklahoma.

When compared to the promise of Williams and the production of former OU quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, Gabriel's 2022 season marked a step back for the program in terms of sheer statistical production at quarterback. However, with the ranks of quality quarterbacks available in the transfer portal dwindling and Gabriel being a proven option at the position, his return likely marks a best-case scenario for the Sooners.

Best available option

Oklahoma signed five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold during December's early signing period. Ranked the No. 5 quarterback in the class by 247Sports, Arnold could be the Sooners' starter of the future. But the Sooners need to improve quickly to satisfy a fanbase that has grown accustomed to winning 10 or more games with regularity in the 21st century, and relying on a true freshman quarterback would have been a risky proposition for Venables in a critical second season on the job.

Oklahoma lost former four-star quarterback prospect Nick Evers as a transfer to Wisconsin last month after he appeared in just one game as a true freshman this past season. Evers was regarded as the No. 8 overall quarterback in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports, and his departure depleted the Sooners' depth at the position.

While Davis Beville remains on the roster after appearing in five games during the 2022 season as a redshirt junior, his play was shaky at best when Gabriel missed a game and a half due to injury in early October. Beville, a Pitt transfer, completed 15 of 30 passes for 102 yards and an interception. The former three-star prospect saw his most significant action in losses to TCU and Texas on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 -- both games being blowout losses in which the Sooners struggled to move the football.

How Gabriel can shine in 2023

The next step in figuring out what Oklahoma's offense will look like in 2023 lies in the hands of receiver Marvin Mims, who led the Sooners with 54 receptions for 1,083 yards this past season as a junior. Mims has a decision to make about whether to declare for the NFL Draft that will impact the team's hierarchy at receiver. With star running back Eric Gray off to the NFL after rushing for 1,364 yards and finishing with 33 receptions in 2022, the Sooners' are already losing one star at a skill position.

Veteran tight end Brayden Willis is expected to return for another season after making 39 receptions for 514 yards and a team-best seven receiving touchdowns. But how much the Sooners can improve offensively may depend largely on the presence of Mims -- or the development of another star receiver to take his place. Drake Stoops is also expected to return after catching 39 passes for 393 yards, but he isn't quite the same dynamic playmaker as Mims, who averaged 20.1 yards per reception. One potential deep threat, Theo Wease, announced he plans to transfer after averaging 19.9 yards per catch on 19 receptions in 2021.

Ultimately, if Mims leaves, Jalil Faroq could be the player in line to capitalize. The former four-star prospect enjoyed a breakout sophomore season with 37 grabs for 466 yards and five touchdowns. With a larger frame, he hasn't proven to be quite as much of a big-play threat as Mims, but Faroq demonstrated enough promise that Oklahoma fans should still be excited about the offense's potential with Gabriel at quarterback even if Mims leaves for the NFL.