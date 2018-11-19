Wolverines alum Tom Brady confident Michigan will beat Ohio State: 'We're going to kick their butt'

Michigan and Ohio State square off on Saturday in "The Game" that will ultimately determine who wins the Big Ten East and plays Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. For Michigan, this could also be a game that keeps their College Football Playoff hopes alive, and it would round out 2018's so-called "Revenge Tour" nicely.

Jim Harbaugh has already led the Wolverines to wins over Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State, but this is the game the Wolverines really want. Michigan alum and Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady is among those who want the big win, and he's predicting a Michigan victory on Saturday (streaming live on fuboTV -- try for free).

"I've lost too many years of bets to Ohio State guys, Michigan State guys. But this is our year, baby," Brady said on his weekly "The Mut & Callahan Show" appearance. "They have a great chance going to the Horseshoe. I think we're going to kick their butt. We got a great defense."

Michigan's defensive status may end up coming down to the status of Chase Winovich, the engine that makes that squad go. However, defensive coordinator Don Brown has made life difficult on every team he's played this year, and Ohio State will likely be no exception.

This is arguably the biggest game of Harbaugh's tenure with Michigan, and expect the energy on Saturday to reflect that. Since its loss to Notre Dame in the first week of the season, Michigan hasn't lost a game -- but this is ultimately the one that will determine if 2018 was a success or not to Michigan, and its fans. Brady is confident going in. He's a familiar face within the program, serving as honorary captain in 2016 against Colorado, and it looks like he'll be vocal in his support this week as well.