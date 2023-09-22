Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: App. State 2-1, Wyoming 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will head out on the road to face off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. App. State are hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

App. State gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They enjoyed a cozy 43-28 victory over East Carolina.

App. State can attribute much of their success to QB Joey Aguilar, who threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and RB Nate Noel, who rushed for 178 yards and one touchdown. Noel was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 68 yards.

Meanwhile, the evening started off rough for Wyoming on Saturday and it ended that way too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 31-10 punch to the gut against Texas.

Despite the loss, Wyoming got a solid performance out of RB Harrison Waylee, who rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown.

App. State will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

App. State's win lifted them to 2-1 while Wyoming's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if App. State can repeat their recent success, or if Wyoming bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Wyoming is a slight 2.5-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

App. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.