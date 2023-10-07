Who's Playing

No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Fresno State 5-0, Wyoming 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: FOX

What to Know

Wyoming is on a 4-game streak of home wins, while Fresno State is on a 6-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Wyoming was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They took their game against New Mexico 35-26. With that victory, Wyoming brought their scoring average up to 26.2 points per game.

Wyoming can attribute much of their success to Harrison Waylee, who rushed for 191 yards and a touchdown on only 18 carries. Waylee was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 66 yards. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Andrew Peasley, who threw for 194 yards and a touchdown.

Special teams played a big role in the game for Wyoming, adding 15 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of John Hoyland: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Fresno State strolled past Nevada with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 27-9.

Fresno State can attribute much of their success to Jaelen Gill, who picked up 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Malik Sherrod, who rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries. Sherrod was also active on the ground: one of his best plays was a 72 yard sprint for a TD in the second quarter.

What a start it's been for Wyoming: they've won four of their first five games so far this season, giving them a stellar 4-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 2-3 New Mexico (Wyoming's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 38% over those games). Fresno State's victory on Saturday bumped their record up to 5-0.

While fans of both teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, Fresno State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Anyone thinking of taking Wyoming against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Fresno State.

Wyoming took a serious blow against Fresno State when the teams last played last November, falling 30-0. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Fresno State's Jordan Mims, who rushed for 52 yards. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will Wyoming be able to walk away with two wins in a row? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Fresno State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won all of the games they've played against Wyoming in the last 6 years.