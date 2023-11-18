3rd Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Wyoming looks much better today on their home field. They are fully in control with a 35-9 lead over Hawaii. Wyoming took a bit hit to their ego last Friday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Wyoming has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

1st Quarter Report

Wyoming fell flat on their face against UNLV last Friday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Wyoming has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Hawaii 14-0.

Who's Playing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Hawaii 4-7, Wyoming 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Spectrum

Spectrum Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are set to square off in a Mountain West battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Wyoming gave up the first points and the most points last Friday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 34-14 to UNLV. The over/under was set at 48.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Nobody from Wyoming had a standout game, but they got scores from Andrew Peasley and Wyatt Wieland.

Meanwhile, Hawaii must've know the odds they were up against on Saturday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They took down Air Force 27-13. 27 seems to be a good number for Hawaii as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Brayden Schager was the offensive standout of the contest as he threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75.9% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Pofele Ashlock, who picked up 67 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Wyoming has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-3 record this season. As for Hawaii, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 4-7.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Wyoming is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points.

Wyoming beat Hawaii 27-20 in their previous matchup back in October of 2022. Will Wyoming repeat their success, or does Hawaii have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wyoming is a big 13.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Wyoming has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Hawaii.