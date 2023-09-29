Who's Playing
New Mexico Lobos @ Wyoming Cowboys
Current Records: New Mexico 2-2, Wyoming 3-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: Mountain West Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Wyoming Cowboys will be playing at home against the New Mexico Lobos at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
Wyoming was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They skirted past App. State 22-19. The overall outcome was as expected, but App. State made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Harrison Waylee continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown. Waylee was also active on the ground: one of his best plays was a 75 yard sprint for a TD in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, it may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but New Mexico ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged UMass out 34-31. The squad ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the victory.
Their wins bumped Wyoming to 3-1 and New Mexico to 2-2.
Looking ahead, Wyoming is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points.
Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Cowboys have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 168.2 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Lobos struggle in that department as they've been averaging 169.2 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.
Odds
Wyoming is a big 14-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 42 points.
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wyoming and New Mexico both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.
- Oct 08, 2022 - Wyoming 27 vs. New Mexico 14
- Oct 23, 2021 - New Mexico 14 vs. Wyoming 3
- Dec 05, 2020 - New Mexico 17 vs. Wyoming 16
- Oct 19, 2019 - Wyoming 23 vs. New Mexico 10
- Nov 24, 2018 - Wyoming 31 vs. New Mexico 3
- Oct 28, 2017 - Wyoming 42 vs. New Mexico 3
- Nov 26, 2016 - New Mexico 56 vs. Wyoming 35
- Sep 26, 2015 - New Mexico 38 vs. Wyoming 28