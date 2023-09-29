Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: New Mexico 2-2, Wyoming 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Mountain West Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys will be playing at home against the New Mexico Lobos at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Wyoming was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They skirted past App. State 22-19. The overall outcome was as expected, but App. State made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Harrison Waylee continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown. Waylee was also active on the ground: one of his best plays was a 75 yard sprint for a TD in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, it may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but New Mexico ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged UMass out 34-31. The squad ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the victory.

Their wins bumped Wyoming to 3-1 and New Mexico to 2-2.

Looking ahead, Wyoming is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Cowboys have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 168.2 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Lobos struggle in that department as they've been averaging 169.2 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Wyoming is a big 14-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

Wyoming and New Mexico both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.