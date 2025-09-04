Josh Allen will return to Laramie, Wyoming in late November to have his jersey retired. The Cowboys will retire the No. 17 at War Memorial Stadium when they host Nevada in their final home game of the season, the team announced on Thursday.

Allen spent three years at Wyoming, starting at quarterback for two years in 2016 and 2017. In his two years as a starter, Allen completed 56.1% of his passes for 5,015 yards, 44 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, adding 727 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. The Cowboys went 16-9 with Allen as the starter, including a 1-1 record in bowl games, and he ended up being the third quarterback taken in the 2018 NFL Draft at No. 7 overall by the Buffalo Bills, with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold being selected ahead of him.

Allen arrived in the NFL as a project with raw tools, but has transformed himself into one of the league's elite in Buffalo, winning the NFL MVP in 2024. The Bills do play the week of Nov. 22, but that is the week of their Thursday night game against the Texans in Houston. Allen will make the trip to Wyoming during the extra time off for the Bills after the short week, and get to enjoy a celebration of his time in college.