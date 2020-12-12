Who's Playing

Boise State @ Wyoming

Current Records: Boise State 4-1; Wyoming 2-3

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys are 1-4 against the Boise State Broncos since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Wyoming and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6 p.m. ET at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Cowboys nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last week, Wyoming lost 17-16 to the New Mexico Lobos. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Wyoming was far and away the favorite. The losing side was boosted by RB Trey Smith, who rushed for one TD and 154 yards on 24 carries. That touchdown -- a 58-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K John Hoyland delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Boise State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors three weeks ago, winning 40-32. WR Khalil Shakir and RB Andrew Van Buren were among the main playmakers for the Broncos as the former caught 11 passes for two TDs and 130 yards and the latter rushed for two TDs and 113 yards on 27 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Van Buren has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Cowboys are now 2-3 while Boise State sits at 4-1. Boise State is 2-1 after wins this year, and Wyoming is 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Broncos are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State have won four out of their last five games against Wyoming.